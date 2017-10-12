Southern picked to finish second in the SWAC - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Southern picked to finish second in the SWAC

By Kirk Michelet, Producer
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

The 2017-2018 Southern Jaguars have been picked to finish second in the SWAC by the conference's head coaches and sports information directors.

Texas Southern, last year's tournament and regular season champions, got the nod once again to win the conference championship. 

Southern finished the 2016-2017 season with a 15-18 overall record and 10-8 in conference play. 

The Jags return nine players from last year.

PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH
Texas Southern (171)
Southern(131)   
Jackson State (124)
Alcorn State (117) 
Prairie View A&M (99)
Alabama State (98)
Grambling State (75)
Arkansas-Pine Bluff (64)
Mississippi Valley State (60)
Alabama A&M (51)

