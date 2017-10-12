WATCH: Florida detective captures 9-foot anaconda - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

WATCH: Florida detective captures 9-foot anaconda

Source: LCSO Facebook Source: LCSO Facebook
Tallahassee, FL (WAFB) -

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office in Tallahassee, Florida, posted an unbelievable video of a detective capturing an anaconda.

LCSO shared the video to their Facebook page Thursday afternoon.

LCSO says detective Emily Shaw has experience handling exotic snakes, and although she got an unusual call, she was equipped to handle the 9-foot yellow anaconda safely. In the video, Shaw is seen gently lowering the giant snake into a duffel bag.

Police believe the snake was someone’s pet that either escaped or was released.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Staying dry, warm through Saturday

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Staying dry, warm through Saturday

    WAFB First Alert QuickCast, Thursday, October 12: Staying dry but very warm through Saturday Next front arrives late Sunday/early Monday?? ??  It was a nice day today even though it was on the “warm side” for mid-October. Thankfully, the humidity was down a bit and that made those afternoon upper 80°s tolerable. We have a good-looking evening on the way as we work our way down through the 70°s and we go to clear skies tonight as we slide down into ...More >>
    WAFB First Alert QuickCast, Thursday, October 12: Staying dry but very warm through Saturday Next front arrives late Sunday/early Monday?? ??  It was a nice day today even though it was on the “warm side” for mid-October. Thankfully, the humidity was down a bit and that made those afternoon upper 80°s tolerable. We have a good-looking evening on the way as we work our way down through the 70°s and we go to clear skies tonight as we slide down into ...More >>

  • Baton Rouge attorney arrested on child porn charges

    Baton Rouge attorney arrested on child porn charges

    Victor Loraso, 36 (Source: Louisiana Attorney General's Office)Victor Loraso, 36 (Source: Louisiana Attorney General's Office)

    Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has arrested a Covington man on charges of child pornography, and he is asking the public for their assistance and information on the alleged perpetrator.

    More >>

    Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has arrested a Covington man on charges of child pornography, and he is asking the public for their assistance and information on the alleged perpetrator.

    More >>

  • Authorities investigating cat hanging, offering reward

    Authorities investigating cat hanging, offering reward

    Source: HSLSource: HSL

    The Humane Society of Louisiana is offering a reward for information that can identify a man responsible for the death of a cat found hanging from a pole on the side of a building.

    More >>

    The Humane Society of Louisiana is offering a reward for information that can identify a man responsible for the death of a cat found hanging from a pole on the side of a building.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly