WATCH: Florida detective captures 9-foot anaconda

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office in Tallahassee, Florida, posted an unbelievable video of a detective capturing an anaconda.

LCSO shared the video to their Facebook page Thursday afternoon.

LCSO says detective Emily Shaw has experience handling exotic snakes, and although she got an unusual call, she was equipped to handle the 9-foot yellow anaconda safely. In the video, Shaw is seen gently lowering the giant snake into a duffel bag.

Police believe the snake was someone’s pet that either escaped or was released.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.