FEMA reimbursing local schools $14 million for flood recovery

FEMA is reimbursing local schools affected by the August 2016 flood $14 million for repairs, replacing materials, and other recovery efforts.

Disaster-related costs are reimbursed with federal funding through FEMA’s Public Assistance program.

The Ascension Parish School Board has been approved for $5 million to reimburse replacing computers and other electronic school equipment destroyed in the flood. Additionally, its distribution and maintenance facility in Sorrento has been approved for $988,000 to reimburse repairs.

has been approved for $5 million to reimburse replacing computers and other electronic school equipment destroyed in the flood. Additionally, its distribution and maintenance facility in Sorrento has been approved for $988,000 to reimburse repairs. Baker High School in Baker has been approved for $294,000 to reimburse classroom repairs. FEMA previously approved $4.1 million to reimburse cleaning expenses and temporary classroom costs.

in Baker has been approved for $294,000 to reimburse classroom repairs. FEMA previously approved $4.1 million to reimburse cleaning expenses and temporary classroom costs. The Choctaw Administration Building in Baton Rouge has been approved for more than $943,000 to reimburse flood damage removal and cleaning expenses.

in Baton Rouge has been approved for more than $943,000 to reimburse flood damage removal and cleaning expenses. Episcopal High School in Baton Rouge has been approved for $630,000 to reimburse replacing damaged contents and repairs.

in Baton Rouge has been approved for $630,000 to reimburse replacing damaged contents and repairs. Hammond High Magnet School in Hammond has been approved for $803,000 to reimburse costs to repair classrooms and athletic facilities. FEMA previously approved $707,000 to reimburse repair, content replacement and cleaning expenses.

in Hammond has been approved for $803,000 to reimburse costs to repair classrooms and athletic facilities. FEMA previously approved $707,000 to reimburse repair, content replacement and cleaning expenses. Lanier Elementary School in Baton Rouge has been approved for $828,000 to reimburse flood damage removal and cleaning expenses.

in Baton Rouge has been approved for $828,000 to reimburse flood damage removal and cleaning expenses. Park Forest Elementary School in Baton Rouge has been approved for more than $2.9 million to reimburse classroom repairs. FEMA previously approved more than $1.2 million to reimburse flood damage removal and cleaning expenses

in Baton Rouge has been approved for more than $2.9 million to reimburse classroom repairs. FEMA previously approved more than $1.2 million to reimburse flood damage removal and cleaning expenses . Prescott Middle School in Baton Rouge has been approved for $490,000 to reimburse flood damage removal and cleaning expenses.

in Baton Rouge has been approved for $490,000 to reimburse flood damage removal and cleaning expenses. Victory Academy in Baton Rouge has been approved for $833,000 to reimburse replacing flood-damaged school contents. FEMA previously approved $423,000 for reimbursing temporary classroom expenses.

in Baton Rouge has been approved for $833,000 to reimburse replacing flood-damaged school contents. FEMA previously approved $423,000 for reimbursing temporary classroom expenses. Westside Elementary School in Scott has been approved for $327,000 for reimburse classroom repairs. FEMA previously approved $907,000 for temporary classroom expenses.

To date, FEMA has obligated more than $105 million to Louisiana schools of the approximately $448 million to reimburse eligible nonprofits and local and state government entities. Funds cover repairs or replacement of disaster-damaged facilities and infrastructure, debris removal, and emergency response activities in designated parishes.

The state and FEMA continue working with more than 280 applicants in 26 parishes to develop specifications and costs for eligible recovery projects.

FEMA typically reimburses 75 percent of eligible expenses. However, the agency will reimburse applicants 90 percent of eligible expenses given the magnitude of the August 2016 floods.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.