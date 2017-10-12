Jags place 2 on SWAC preseason basketball teams

Southern center Jared Sam has been named to the SWAC Preseason First Team by the league's head coaches and sports information directors.
The announcement was made by the SWAC during its annual media teleconference on Wednesday.
Sam played in 33 games last season, averaging 13.6 points per game and 7.4 rebounds per game.
Jags guard Chris Thomas was named to the second team.
Thomas averaged 8.5 points for Southern in 33 appearances last year.
FIRST TEAM
Guard: Demontrae Jefferson, Texas Southern
Guard: Paris Collins, Jackson State
Forward: Reginal Johnson, Alcorn State
Forward: Kevin Scott, Texas Southern
Center: Jared Sam, Southern
SECOND TEAM
Guard: A.J. Mosby, Alcorn State
Guard: Chris Thomas, Southern
Forward: Rodney Simeon, Alabama State
Forward: Lamont Walker, Texas Southern
Center: Treshawn Bolden, Jackson State
PRESEASON PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Reginal Johnson, Alcorn State
PRESEASON CO-DEFENSIVE PLAYERS OF THE YEAR
Treshawn Bolden, Jackson State
Yalen Reed, Alcorn State
