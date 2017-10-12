Jags place 2 on SWAC preseason basketball teams

Southern center Jared Sam has been named to the SWAC Preseason First Team by the league's head coaches and sports information directors.

The announcement was made by the SWAC during its annual media teleconference on Wednesday.

Sam played in 33 games last season, averaging 13.6 points per game and 7.4 rebounds per game.

Jags guard Chris Thomas was named to the second team.

Thomas averaged 8.5 points for Southern in 33 appearances last year.

FIRST TEAM

Guard: Demontrae Jefferson, Texas Southern

Guard: Paris Collins, Jackson State

Forward: Reginal Johnson, Alcorn State

Forward: Kevin Scott, Texas Southern

Center: Jared Sam, Southern

SECOND TEAM

Guard: A.J. Mosby, Alcorn State

Guard: Chris Thomas, Southern

Forward: Rodney Simeon, Alabama State

Forward: Lamont Walker, Texas Southern

Center: Treshawn Bolden, Jackson State

PRESEASON PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Reginal Johnson, Alcorn State

PRESEASON CO-DEFENSIVE PLAYERS OF THE YEAR

Treshawn Bolden, Jackson State

Yalen Reed, Alcorn State

