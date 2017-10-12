Funeral arrangements for well-known Scouting member murdered in - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Funeral arrangements for well-known Scouting member murdered in East Feliciana Parish

Brad DeFranceschi (Source: Facebook) Brad DeFranceschi (Source: Facebook)
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA (WAFB) -

The funeral has been scheduled for a well-known member of the Boy Scout community who died after he was shot outside his home

Visitation will be held at Camp Avondale on Saturday from 5:00 until 9:00 p.m. and on Sunday from 12:00 p.m. until 3 p.m. The service will follow on Sunday from Camp Avondale to Masonic cemetery in Clinton. 

Brad DeFranceschi, 48, was the Assistant Camp Ranger at Camp Avondale in Clinton. A former cook on a U.S. Navy submarine, DeFranceschi operated the camp’s mess hall, which he jokingly named "The Road Kill Café."

He was married with two children.

Baton Rouge attorney, Jeffrey Wittenbrink, a former Assistant Scout Master, says DeFranceschi was a “fantastic person and a faithful scouter." 

"He led all kind of boys on all kinds of adventures at Avondale. He was dedicated to scouting. He would never hurt anybody.”  

Gary Mertz, CEO and Scout Executive for the Istrouma Area Council, Boy Scouts of America released a statement Monday afternoon about DeFranceschi's death. The statement reads:

This is an extremely difficult time for our Scouting family. We are sad to confirm the death of one of our Camp Rangers at the Avondale Scout Reservation. We can confirm that no Scouts were harmed in the incident.

We are working closely with law enforcement as they investigate this matter. While we are exploring the specifics of this tragic incident, we offer our deepest condolences to the victim and his family. Please join us in keeping all those affected in your thoughts and prayers.

