WANTED: Suspect fires shot at man as victim runs away

Authorities are asking people to be on the lookout for a man wanted for attempted murder.

Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers reported Tony Glover, 27, is wanted by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

He is 6-foot-4 and weighs 198 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Deputies reported Glover got into an argument with another man on Oak Apple Drive on August 25.

They added he pulled out a gun during the argument, prompting the other man to run away.

Officials said Glover chased after the victim and fired one shot at him, but missed.

Glover is wanted on charges of attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867, text CS225 plus your message to CRIMES (274637) or anonymously or go to www.crimestoppersbr.com.

