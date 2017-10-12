FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Real October weather still some days away

YOUR QUICKCAST:
THURSDAY: Sunny, not “as” humid; light northerly winds - a high of 88°
THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear and cooler - a low of 65°
FRIDAY: Sunshine - warm, NE winds; a high of 89°
SATURDAY: Sunny skies, very warm - a high of 90°
SUNDAY: Increasing clouds, 30% coverage showers/storms; a high of 89°
MONDAY: Isolated showers (20%); a high of 83°
TUESDAY: Sunny and cooler - a high in the upper 70°s!
WEDNESDAY: Sunny and nice - a high of 81°
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
- Still, too warm as we head into the middle of October - while that “weak” cool front meandered through our viewing area over the course of the past 24 hours, it’s not making a noticeable impact on “temperatures” ... though “lower humidity” is a decent trade-off
- No need for umbrellas Thursday, Friday, or Saturday - be prepared for some mighty hot weather Saturday afternoon during the LSU football game - highs likely topping out right around 90°
- The good news - another more significant “cold front” will be sliding through SE LA/SW MS Sunday into Monday … a few scattered showers may develop along the front (30% coverage) BUT, it will most definitely pull in cooler air and October weather that is FINALLY much more typical!
- Cat. 1 Hurricane Ophelia is still SW of the Azores (about 715 miles), in the open waters of the Atlantic, moving AWAY from the US … highest sustained winds of 90 mph; moving to the NNE at only 2 mph.
BOATERS FORECAST:
Coastal Waters: NE winds, 10 - 15 knots; Seas, 2 - 4 feet; light chop
Inland Lakes: N winds, 5 - 10 knots; Waves, 1 - 2 feet
TIDES FOR OCTOBER 13:
High Tide: 4:57 a.m. +1.7
Low Tide: 3:41 p.m. +0.4
RECORD HIGH/LOW FOR OCTOBER 12 … 95° (1904); 39° (1906)
NORMAL HIGH/LOW FOR OCTOBER 12 … 82°; 59°
SUNRISE: 7:05 a.m.
SUNSET: 6:36 p.m.
