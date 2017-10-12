FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Real October weather still some days away

YOUR QUICKCAST:

THURSDAY: Sunny, not “as” humid; light northerly winds - a high of 88°

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear and cooler - a low of 65°

FRIDAY: Sunshine - warm, NE winds; a high of 89°

SATURDAY: Sunny skies, very warm - a high of 90°

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds, 30% coverage showers/storms; a high of 89°

MONDAY: Isolated showers (20%); a high of 83°

TUESDAY: Sunny and cooler - a high in the upper 70°s!

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and nice - a high of 81°

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

- Still, too warm as we head into the middle of October - while that “weak” cool front meandered through our viewing area over the course of the past 24 hours, it’s not making a noticeable impact on “temperatures” ... though “lower humidity” is a decent trade-off

- No need for umbrellas Thursday, Friday, or Saturday - be prepared for some mighty hot weather Saturday afternoon during the LSU football game - highs likely topping out right around 90°

- The good news - another more significant “cold front” will be sliding through SE LA/SW MS Sunday into Monday … a few scattered showers may develop along the front (30% coverage) BUT, it will most definitely pull in cooler air and October weather that is FINALLY much more typical!

- Cat. 1 Hurricane Ophelia is still SW of the Azores (about 715 miles), in the open waters of the Atlantic, moving AWAY from the US … highest sustained winds of 90 mph; moving to the NNE at only 2 mph.

BOATERS FORECAST:

Coastal Waters: NE winds, 10 - 15 knots; Seas, 2 - 4 feet; light chop

Inland Lakes: N winds, 5 - 10 knots; Waves, 1 - 2 feet

TIDES FOR OCTOBER 13:

High Tide: 4:57 a.m. +1.7

Low Tide: 3:41 p.m. +0.4

RECORD HIGH/LOW FOR OCTOBER 12 … 95° (1904); 39° (1906)

NORMAL HIGH/LOW FOR OCTOBER 12 … 82°; 59°

SUNRISE: 7:05 a.m.

SUNSET: 6:36 p.m.

