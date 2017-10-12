Sources: Shooting spree suspect has alleged mental health issues

The suspect in the shooting of four men in East Feliciana and East Baton Rouge Parishes is allegedly suffering from mental health issues, two sources with knowledge of the case said Thursday.

The sources said the suspect has not offered a specific motive in the shootings. It was not clear whether the suspect has sought any previous help for the alleged mental illness, the sources said.

Four men were shot over a period of several months with all but one of them dying from their wounds.

Police arrested and charged Ryan Sharpe, 36, Wednesday on charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. Authorities say Sharpe confessed to the shootings.

A recently-formed task force in East Feliciana began pursuing leads early Wednesday afternoon after being involved in a high-speed chase spanning multiple parishes with a white car matching the description given by a witness of one of the shootings.

Sharpe, the driver of the car, was said to be armed at the time of his apprehension and was detained at gunpoint before being brought to the Louisiana State Police Violent Crimes Unit for questioning.

