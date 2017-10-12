Man faces multiple charges after shot fired inside hospital overnight

Detectives are investigating the death of an 8-month-old baby boy who war left in a car for a long period of time.More >>
Detectives are investigating the death of an 8-month-old baby boy who war left in a car for a long period of time.More >>
The Flambeau Fest organizers issued a response to many ticket buyers’ requests for refunds.More >>
The Flambeau Fest organizers issued a response to many ticket buyers’ requests for refunds.More >>
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office in Tallahassee, Florida, posted an unbelievable video of a detective capturing an anaconda.More >>
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office in Tallahassee, Florida, posted an unbelievable video of a detective capturing an anaconda.More >>
FEMA is reimbursing local schools affected by the August 2016 flood $14 million for repairs, replacing materials, and other recovery efforts.More >>
FEMA is reimbursing local schools affected by the August 2016 flood $14 million for repairs, replacing materials, and other recovery efforts.More >>
BREC will be hosting a day of outdoor and boating activities at the grand opening of its Highland Road Park Boat Launch on Sunday, October 15 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.More >>
BREC will be hosting a day of outdoor and boating activities at the grand opening of its Highland Road Park Boat Launch on Sunday, October 15 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.More >>
Equifax has been hacked again - the company took its website at least partially down after a malware scam.More >>
Equifax has been hacked again - the company took its website at least partially down after a malware scam.More >>
Quinton Tellis' murder trial continued Wednesday after getting off to a shocking start as graphic details of the case were shared publicly for the first time.More >>
Quinton Tellis' murder trial continued Wednesday after getting off to a shocking start as graphic details of the case were shared publicly for the first time.More >>
A tradition went wrong when a firefighter brought a watermelon as a gift to his new station. He was fired because some black colleagues were offended, but other African-American firefighters stuck up for him.More >>
A tradition went wrong when a firefighter brought a watermelon as a gift to his new station. He was fired because some black colleagues were offended, but other African-American firefighters stuck up for him.More >>
An American woman, her Canadian husband and their three young children have been released after years held captive by a network with ties to the Taliban.More >>
An American woman, her Canadian husband and their three young children have been released after years held captive by a network with ties to the Taliban.More >>
The Associated Press has obtained a recording of what some U.S. embassy workers heard in Havana as they were attacked by what investigators initially believed was a sonic weapon.More >>
The Associated Press has obtained a recording of what some U.S. embassy workers heard in Havana as they were attacked by what investigators initially believed was a sonic weapon.More >>
A large animal that appeared near a Wendy's in Hernando, Mississippi, has residents perplexed.More >>
A large animal that appeared near a Wendy's in Hernando, Mississippi, has residents perplexed.More >>
Recent court filings detail the last moments of Maxwell Gruver’s life and expose the secret hazing rituals that caused his death at an LSU fraternity house on Sept. 13. LSU Police Department arrest warrants indicates detectives interviewed the Phi Delta Theta active members and learned that the actives summoned their pledges to the fraternity house for “Bible Study” at about 10 p.m. on Sept. 13. “Bible Study” is the term the actives used to descri...More >>
Recent court filings detail the last moments of Maxwell Gruver’s life and expose the secret hazing rituals that caused his death at an LSU fraternity house on Sept. 13. LSU Police Department arrest warrants indicates detectives interviewed the Phi Delta Theta active members and learned that the actives summoned their pledges to the fraternity house for “Bible Study” at about 10 p.m. on Sept. 13. “Bible Study” is the term the actives used to descri...More >>
A Lowcountry preacher is under investigation after a video surfaced that allegedly shows him touching an underage girl during a church service.More >>
A Lowcountry preacher is under investigation after a video surfaced that allegedly shows him touching an underage girl during a church service.More >>
Day three of the Quinton Tellis murder trial will take jurors out of the courtroom.More >>
Day three of the Quinton Tellis murder trial will take jurors out of the courtroom.More >>
Two fast food restaurant workers robbed at gunpoint by a man wearing a ski mask identified the suspect as a former co-worker, according to reports.More >>
Two fast food restaurant workers robbed at gunpoint by a man wearing a ski mask identified the suspect as a former co-worker, according to reports.More >>