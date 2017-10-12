Man faces multiple charges after shot fired inside hospital overnight

A man is facing multiple charges after a shot was fired inside a Baton Rouge hospital late Wednesday night, according to investigators.

Officials said it happened at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center around 11:45 p.m.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office reported Brandon Williams, 22, of Gonzales, was arrested.

Reports indicate that one shot was fired in a 6th floor waiting room of the hospital. No one was injured.

The hospital released the following statement:

There was an isolated incident last night in which a visitor’s firearm accidentally discharged into the floor. No one was injured. With the swift response of our team, BR police responded immediately and detained the visitor. Weapons of any kind, including guns, are not permitted inside the hospital. We appreciate the efforts of our teams and law enforcement that quickly assured the security of our campus.

According to the probable cause report, Williams was standing in a crowd of several people when hospital staff members heard a gunshot.

The report added a model T .22 caliber handgun was found in the garbage can of a restroom that video showed Williams leave from after the shooting.

Williams was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of illegal use of a weapon, taking of contraband to state-owned hospital, and aggravated criminal damage to property.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is assisting the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office with the investigation.

