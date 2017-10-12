Law enforcement investigating shot fired inside hospital overnight

A shot was fired inside a Baton Rouge hospital late Thursday night, according to investigators.

Officials say it happened at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center around 11:45 p.m.

Reports indicate that one shot was fired in a 6th floor waiting room of the hospital. No one was injured and one person was arrested.

The hospital released the following statement:

There was an isolated incident last night in which a visitor’s firearm accidentally discharged into the floor. No one was injured. With the swift response of our team, BR police responded immediately and detained the visitor. Weapons of any kind, including guns, are not permitted inside the hospital. We appreciate the efforts of our teams and law enforcement that quickly assured the security of our campus.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is assisting the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office with the investigation.

Information regarding the suspect has not yet been provided. We will update this story with that information as soon as it becomes available.

