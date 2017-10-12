18-year-old driver dies in single-vehicle crash; investigators say impairment suspected

Investigators said they suspect impairment was a factor in the crash that killed a driver early Thursday morning.

Louisiana State Police reported Elin Colderon, 18, of Baton Rouge, died in the wreck.

Senior Tpr. Bryan Lee said it happened on LA 75 south of JR Drive near Bayou Sorrel in Iberville Parish around 1 a.m.

According to Lee, the investigation up to this point showed Colderan was driving on LA 75 North in a 2002 Nissan Xterra that went off the road and hit and embankment.

Lee stated Colderon was thrown out of the SUV as it went airborne and started to flip. Lee added Colderon was not wearing a seat belt.

Colderon was pronounced dead at the scene by the Iberville Parish Coroner’s Office, according to authorities.

Lee said impairment is suspected in the crash and a sample of Colderon’s blood was sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis, which is standard procedure for deadly crashes on Louisiana highways.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.