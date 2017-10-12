Sportsline Player of the Week: Zachary QB Keilon Brown

Despite his relative inexperience, Zachary Broncos sophomore quarterback Keilon Brown continues to succeed on the field.

Brown led his Broncos into another district road game Friday, accounting for 210 yards through the air, 30 more on the ground, with five total touchdowns to go with it in Zachary’s 45-21 win over Walker.

"Keilon is a special athlete,” said Zachary head coach David Brewerton. "When everything looks really bad on a play, he can tuck it and get you some yardage that you weren’t going to get before."

"We are making big shots down field,” said Brown, regarding his team’s big win Friday. “Our receivers are making big plays, and getting downfield and scoring."

With the gaudy numbers he puts up seemingly each week, it's sometimes easy to forget that Brown is indeed only a sophomore, with lots of room to grow as a quarterback and a leader.

"Keilon is a guy that is going to be here every day. He's going to work hard in practice every day and he really leads more by example than anything else," Brewerton explained.

But Brown is filling the shoes of another Zachary star quarterback quite nicely. That would, of course, be Lindsey Scott, who earned his own accolade this week, being named the national JUCO player of the week.

“It's a great day to be a Bronco quarterback. We are very proud of those young men," Brewerton added.



The road doesn’t get any easier for Brown and the Broncos. Zachary hosts red-hot Denham Springs this week, one of the toughest defenses in the area.

There may also be a little extra motivation for Zachary on Friday, as the Broncos' current wide receivers coach, Dru Nettles, faces his former team for the first time.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.