'Cleveland, is that you?' armed robbery victim asks; 'No, it's not me,' suspect replies, according to warrant

Two fast food restaurant workers robbed at gunpoint by a man wearing a ski mask identified the suspect as a former co-worker, according to reports.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Cleveland Willis, 28, has been arrested in connection with the October 3 armed robbery at the KFC on Perkins Road in Baton Rouge.

According to the arrest warrant, the victims told investigators that although the suspect was wearing a ski mask, they could tell it was Willis because they had worked with him for several months.

The warrant stated the suspect walked into the business wearing all black and a black ski mask over his face. He reportedly pointed the gun at the head of one of the workers, pulled back the hammer, and demanded money.

Authorities said both workers opened two cash registers and handed over a total of a little more than $600.

"Cleveland, is that you?" the report said one of the victims asked the suspect during the robbery. "No, it’s not me," the suspect reportedly replied.

The report stated the suspect drove off in a silver Nissan Altima, which is the same vehicle Willis had been using while working there.

According to the warrant, the victims reported they recognized the robber as Willis because of his voice and “the features of his face that were visible through the holes in the mask.”

Willis has been booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a charge of armed robbery. Bond has not been set.

