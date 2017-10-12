Suspect in LSU abduction, rape case set for sanity hearing

A man accused of abducting and raping a woman on LSU's campus in March is expected in court Thursday for a sanity hearing.

Police arrested Frank Herrera, 20, on March 17.

He is suspected of using a gun to force a woman into his vehicle, driving off-campus, and making her perform a sexual act before letting her go.

Herrera reportedly admitted to all of this.

Police charged him with second-degree rape and armed robbery. He remains in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a $600,000 bond.

