Family seeks help finding LSU graduate missing in Nicaragua - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Family seeks help finding LSU graduate missing in Nicaragua

Posted by WAFB Staff
Connect
Adeolu Ogunniyi (Source: Reddit) Adeolu Ogunniyi (Source: Reddit)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

An LSU graduate disappeared a month ago while backpacking in Nicaragua, according to his family.

Relatives have posted information on multiple social media platforms about Adeolu Ogunniyi, 24, who graduated from LSU in mechanical engineering.

His brother said he was last seen on September 10.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly