Les Miles talks about returning to Tiger Stadium

The 10-year anniversary of LSU's 2007 national championship team will be honored Saturday afternoon in Tiger Stadium during the Tigers' home game against No. 10 Auburn and Les Miles said he'll be there.

Miles was fired as the Tigers' head coach roughly a year ago, making some people wonder if he would participate in the festivities. However, Miles told WAFB-TV sports he'll definitely be there.

"It might be awkward, but not for me," Miles said.

Kickoff for LSU vs. Auburn is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. The game will air on WAFB.

