Baby dies after left in a car for 8 hours

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the death of an 8-month-old baby boy after being left in a car for a long period of time.

A preliminary investigation determined that the child was unintentionally left inside the vehicle from about 8 a.m. this morning - until he was tragically discovered around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.