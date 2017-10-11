Baby dies in I-12 crash that injured 4 others Wednesday night

Denham Springs police officials say Jessica Cowart of Denham Springs is who triggered the wreck Wednesday night on I-12 that has now left a 5-month old baby dead.

According to the baby’s mother Gabbie Madare, her daughter Reese was put on life support after the wreck. Friday afternoon, Denham Springs police confirmed the baby had died. Around 10 a.m., Madare posted to her Facebook page:

"Moments ago she took her last test and failed it. And my 5 month old baby was pronounced dead. A part of me has gone into heaven. She had crystal blue eyes and the biggest smile any baby could ever have. My life was taken from me within a matter of minutes. She gave me my first Mother's Day. I was gonna make her a cow costume to be for Halloween. I lost my best friend and I'm never gonna get her back. They say you don't know what love is until you have something you made laying on your chest and looking at you. I am never gone be able to see my baby walk or crawl. I will never see her sit by herself. She will never ride my horse for the first time. I will never get to hear her say mommy for the first time. I carried this baby for 9 months. My Grandmother never got to meet her but I know she's at those gates with open arms. I love my Reese Pieces more then anyone will ever know."

It was just after 6 p.m. on Wednesday when Denham Springs police officers responded to I-12 eastbound near the Range Avenue exit to a three-vehicle accident with an unresponsive infant.

Officers say Cowart was driving a 2015 GMC Sierra eastbound when she rear-ended a 2006 Hyundai Tuscan. That triggered the Hyundai to rear-end a 2005 Saturn Ion.

Madare and baby Reese were in the Hyundai. According to Madare’s post on FB, she found the car seat in her dashboard with Madare screaming, “My baby, my baby.”

“Everyone is asking me what happened. Well I wish I knew. All I could remember was waking up to my head going back and forth and trying to stop it. I couldn't breath or see. And when I stopped I turned to my right and her car seat was in my dash board with her in it. I couldnt rip open my door so all I could do was bang on it screaming my baby my baby. I was told by a witness that the girl who was driving the truck was zooming in and out of traffic and texting. My 5 month old, if she doesn't make it out of this, will nvr get to walk and talk. Nvr get to play with her best friends. Nvr get to ride her first horse. You took my whole life from me within the matter of minutes. This little girl slept with me every morning. My life revolved around her. And all for what. A text. I hope you rot on hell.”

Reese was rushed to the hospital but had been on life support since the wreck until her mother said she had died Friday morning.

Cowart was the only person in her vehicle and was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

The driver of the Saturn was Michael Messina who refused medical attention.

Police say Cowart did submit to a chemical test, and police do not suspect impairment at this time.

Charges could be pending against Cowart.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.