Baby dies in I-12 crash that injured 4 others

A 5-month-old has died following a crash that happened on I-12 on Wednesday, according to relatives.

The crash happened on I-12 East near 4-H Club Road around 6:30 p.m.

The Denham Springs Police Department reported the baby was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Officials said four others were injured in the crash. One adult suffered moderate injuries and another had minor ones.

Blood samples were taken, but investigators do not believe impairment was a factor.

