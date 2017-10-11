1 child critical, 3 others injured in multi-vehicle wreck on I-12 near Range

A child is among five people injured in a multi-vehicle wreck on I-12 East Wednesday evening.

The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. on I-12 East near 4h Club Road.

Sources say a child was transported to a local area hospital in critical condition along with one in moderate condition and one with minor injuries. Four people were injured in total.

Denham Springs Police were also on the scene, and report that three vehicles were involved.

The right and center lanes of I-12 were closed as a result.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

