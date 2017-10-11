Outgoing EBR official says he's 'excited' about new position in Ascension

The new man heading up Ascension Parish’s road and water projects is a familiar face.

William Daniel, a long-time East Baton Rouge official, is jumping to the neighboring parish to take on a newly created role as the Infrastructure Division Director.

“He's not just an engineer, he knows government,” said Parish President Kenny Matassa. Matassa said Daniel will be a natural fit, overseeing a reorganized and streamlined infrastructure team. “You don't just build a road, it’s about all the infrastructure, utility, and drainage.”

Daniel worked in EBR government for more than a decade, heading public works and later serving as Chief Administrative Officer for Mayor-President Kip Holden. He also stayed on into the Broome administration.

“I obviously have mixed emotions leaving East Baton Rouge parish, but they're easily washed away by the excitement of coming to Ascension,” Daniel said.

Daniel has a full plate in front of him, including multiple road construction projects needed to meet the demands of a growing parish. One of those is Roddy Road, which serves as a main thoroughfare in Ascension. That project involves expanding the shoulder to improve public safety.

Improving the parish’s water system is also on the table. Parish leaders want to modernize the parish’s water treatment plant and upgrade decades of old pipes.

“We have some issues sometimes where there may be some pressure loss, there may even be sometimes where a line may break,” said Ken Dawson, the Chief Administrative Officer for Ascension.

Daniel said he is excited to work in a place where the parish president and council are “100 percent” behind infrastructure projects.

“Don't read into that that my previous boss didn't support, because she did as well,” Daniel said, referencing current EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.

Now, it is just a matter of getting down to work.

“Mr. Daniel's expertise, knowledge will aid us in developing something that will live on for decades to come,” Dawson said.

Daniel said Friday, Oct. 13 will be his last day working for EBR.

