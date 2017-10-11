Outgoing EBR official says he's 'excited' about new position in Ascension

The death of Phi Delta Theta fraternity pledge, 18-year-old Maxwell Gruver, is hanging over the heads of students at LSU.More >>
The death of Phi Delta Theta fraternity pledge, 18-year-old Maxwell Gruver, is hanging over the heads of students at LSU.More >>
Two-shot is William Daniel and Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa The new man heading up Ascension Parish’s road and water projects is a familiar face.More >>
Two-shot is William Daniel and Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa The new man heading up Ascension Parish’s road and water projects is a familiar face.More >>
A child is among five people injured in a multi-vehicle wreck on I-12 East Wednesday evening.More >>
A child is among five people injured in a multi-vehicle wreck on I-12 East Wednesday evening.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Wednesday, October 11.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Wednesday, October 11.More >>
Happening now, a recently formed task force in East Feliciana Parish is pursuing a lead and questioning individuals in connection to the recent shootings in East Feliciana Parish, according to officials.More >>
Happening now, a recently formed task force in East Feliciana Parish is pursuing a lead and questioning individuals in connection to the recent shootings in East Feliciana Parish, according to officials.More >>
A tradition went wrong when a firefighter brought a watermelon as a gift to his new station. He was fired because some black colleagues were offended, but other African-American firefighters stuck up for him.More >>
A tradition went wrong when a firefighter brought a watermelon as a gift to his new station. He was fired because some black colleagues were offended, but other African-American firefighters stuck up for him.More >>
Police and the Division of Child and Family Services are investigating the incident.More >>
Police and the Division of Child and Family Services are investigating the incident.More >>
Quinton Tellis' murder trial continued Wednesday after getting off to a shocking start as graphic details of the case were shared publicly for the first time.More >>
Quinton Tellis' murder trial continued Wednesday after getting off to a shocking start as graphic details of the case were shared publicly for the first time.More >>
Recent court filings detail the last moments of Maxwell Gruver’s life and expose the secret hazing rituals that caused his death at an LSU fraternity house on Sept. 13. LSU Police Department arrest warrants indicates detectives interviewed the Phi Delta Theta active members and learned that the actives summoned their pledges to the fraternity house for “Bible Study” at about 10 p.m. on Sept. 13. “Bible Study” is the term the actives used to descri...More >>
Recent court filings detail the last moments of Maxwell Gruver’s life and expose the secret hazing rituals that caused his death at an LSU fraternity house on Sept. 13. LSU Police Department arrest warrants indicates detectives interviewed the Phi Delta Theta active members and learned that the actives summoned their pledges to the fraternity house for “Bible Study” at about 10 p.m. on Sept. 13. “Bible Study” is the term the actives used to descri...More >>
The venison sandwiches will be sold in limited quantities in all 3,300 Arby's stores nationwide and are expected to sell out quickly.More >>
The venison sandwiches will be sold in limited quantities in all 3,300 Arby's stores nationwide and are expected to sell out quickly.More >>
The revised timeline raises questions about whether better communication could have allowed officers to respond more quickly and take out the gunman before the attack.More >>
The revised timeline raises questions about whether better communication could have allowed officers to respond more quickly and take out the gunman before the attack.More >>
LSU confirmed that 10 people have been charged in connection to the hazing incident, and eight of them are LSU students. Gott and Forde are not currently enrolled.More >>
LSU confirmed that 10 people have been charged in connection to the hazing incident, and eight of them are LSU students. Gott and Forde are not currently enrolled.More >>
We're nearing the one year mark of the Donald Trump presidency and his approval ratings have changed quite considerably from November of 2016. Take a look at his approval rating by state!More >>
We're nearing the one year mark of the Donald Trump presidency and his approval ratings have changed quite considerably from November of 2016. Take a look at his approval rating by state!More >>
Police say a 22-year-old Temple University student in town to celebrate her birthday drove her BMW into a Florida police officer and was fatally shot by another officer in Miami Beach.More >>
Police say a 22-year-old Temple University student in town to celebrate her birthday drove her BMW into a Florida police officer and was fatally shot by another officer in Miami Beach.More >>
The wildfires already rank among the deadliest in California history, and officials expected the death toll to increase as the scope of destruction becomes clear.More >>
The wildfires already rank among the deadliest in California history, and officials expected the death toll to increase as the scope of destruction becomes clear.More >>