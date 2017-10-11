EBR Mayor-President names Darryl Gissel as new CAO

THURSDAY: Sunny, not “as” humid; light northerly winds - a high of 88°
THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear and cooler - a low of 65°
EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome named Darryl Gissel as her new Chief Administrative Officer during a news conference Thursday morning.More >>
After questioning the man they believed to be responsible for the four recent drive-by shootings in East Feliciana Parish, officials have arrested and charged 36-year-old Ryan Sharpe on charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.More >>
The suspect in the shooting of four men in East Feliciana and East Baton Rouge Parishes is allegedly suffering from mental health issues, two sources with knowledge of the case said Thursday.More >>
A shot was fired inside a Baton Rouge hospital late Thursday night, according to investigators. The Baton Rouge Police Department reported it happened at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center around 11:45 p.m.More >>
Quinton Tellis' murder trial continued Wednesday after getting off to a shocking start as graphic details of the case were shared publicly for the first time.More >>
A tradition went wrong when a firefighter brought a watermelon as a gift to his new station. He was fired because some black colleagues were offended, but other African-American firefighters stuck up for him.More >>
Once the mother realized her son was unresponsive she took him to St Vincent's Medical Center where it took 3 doses of Narcan to bring him back to life.More >>
Recent court filings detail the last moments of Maxwell Gruver’s life and expose the secret hazing rituals that caused his death at an LSU fraternity house on Sept. 13. LSU Police Department arrest warrants indicates detectives interviewed the Phi Delta Theta active members and learned that the actives summoned their pledges to the fraternity house for “Bible Study” at about 10 p.m. on Sept. 13. “Bible Study” is the term the actives used to descri...More >>
An American woman, her Canadian husband and their three young children have been released after years held captive by a network with ties to the Taliban.More >>
A Lowcountry preacher is under investigation after a video surfaced that allegedly shows him touching an underage girl during a church service.More >>
Critics say the White House approach would raise costs for the sick, while the lower-premium coverage provided to healthy people would come with significant gaps.More >>
The revised timeline raises questions about whether better communication could have allowed officers to respond more quickly and take out the gunman before the attack.More >>
Two fast food restaurant workers robbed at gunpoint by a man wearing a ski mask identified the suspect as a former co-worker, according to reports.More >>
Police and the Division of Child and Family Services are investigating the incident.More >>
