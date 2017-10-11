EBR Mayor-President to name Darryl Gissel as new CAO

EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome will name Darryl Gissel as her new Chief Administrative Officer tomorrow, according to sources.

Gissel was one of Broome’s opponents in last year’s mayor race, knocked out in the first round.

Reached for comment Wednesday, Gissel would not neither confirm or deny the appointment, saying simply that he has offered “all the support I can” to the mayor.

Broome’s first CAO appointment, Troy Bell, lasted only a matter of days after allegedly lying on his resume.

Since April, Dr. James Llorens has served as the interim-CAO. Llorens had a career in education and spent many years at Southern University, where his last position was chancellor of the Baton Rouge campus from 2011 to 2014.

