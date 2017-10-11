EBR Mayor-President names Darryl Gissel as new CAO

EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome named Darryl Gissel as her new Chief Administrative Officer during a news conference Thursday morning.

Gissel was one of Broome’s opponents in last year’s mayor race, knocked out in the first round.

Broome’s first CAO appointment, Troy Bell, lasted only a matter of days after allegedly lying on his resume.

RELATED: CAO Troy Bell resigns after allegedly lying on resume

Since April, Dr. James Llorens has served as the interim-CAO. Llorens had a career in education and spent many years at Southern University, where his last position was chancellor of the Baton Rouge campus from 2011 to 2014.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.