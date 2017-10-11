9NEWS Investigators: Possible 2-hour delay in bringing Max Gruver to hospital

There was possibly a nearly two-hour delay between the time fraternity members noticed LSU student Maxwell Gruver with a weak pulse and the time he was brought to a hospital, the WAFB 9NEWS Investigators have learned.

Gruver was pronounced dead at Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center. His blood-alcohol level was an astonishing .495, records show. By comparison, Louisiana State Police have a policy in which anyone stopped for DWI with a blood-alcohol level of .30 or above must be immediately rushed to a hospital.

Gruver was part of a hazing incident inside the Phi Delta Theta fraternity house on the LSU campus, police said. According to an arrest warrant in the case, Gruver and other fraternity pledge members were told to drink alcohol each time they answered a question incorrectly.

Witnesses told police Gruver was downstairs at the fraternity house and “passed out on the couch by midnight.” Fraternity members say they checked on Gruver throughout the night and, around 9 a.m. the next morning, they checked his pulse and “found that it was weak and they could not tell if he was breathing.”

The East Baton Rouge Parish coroner’s office says Gruver did not arrive at the hospital until around 11 a.m. that day. Efforts were made to resuscitate Gruver but they were unsuccessful. The coroner’s office was contacted the hospital at 11:30 a.m., according to their records.

His cause of death was listed as acute ethanol intoxication with aspiration.

