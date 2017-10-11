New trampoline park to open up in vacant Denham Springs shopping center, newspaper reports

A new trampoline park will be coming soon to the vacant Livingston Square shopping center in Denham Springs, The Livingston Parish News reports.

Local developer Alex Xiao told the newspaper he is working to buy the shopping center with the intention of renovating it and opening Airborne Extreme Air Park. He will also seek to rent a portion of the shopping center to other tenants. “That property has been just sitting there for a long, long time,” Xiao said.

A large fence blocks off most of the shopping center’s parking lot. Xiao told the newspaper, the property will require improvements to the parking lot and outside lighting, Xiao told the newspaper. A CVS drugstore and Mr. Gatti’s are on opposite ends of the shopping center at 744 S. Range Ave.

Denham Springs Mayor Gerard Landry praised Xiao’s plans at Tuesday’s City Council meeting saying, “This will be a much-needed addition to the city.”

The Livingston Parish News reported that the Xiao received a favorable recommendation for the special-use permit from Denham Springs Planning and Zoning Commission during its meeting on Monday. The Denham Springs City Council scheduled a public hearing on November 14 for the special-use permit for the proposed Airborne Extreme Air Park.

Alex Xiao’s family has business ties to Livingston Parish. His brother, Nick Xiao, owns a restaurant in Denham Springs and two in Walker.

