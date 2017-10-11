WATCH LIVE: E. Feliciana, supporting agencies to hold press conference to discuss investigation into 4 possibly connected shooting

UPDATE: Officials will be holding a press conference at 10 p.m. to discuss the latest developments in this case. The conference will be available on our free 9News mobile app, as well as on our WAFB Channel 9 Facebook page. We will have the latest information on 9News at 10.

Happening now, a recently formed task force in East Feliciana Parish is pursuing a lead and questioning individuals in connection to the recent shootings in that area, according to officials.

Officials say they are following a lead that developed this morning. The East Feliciana Sheriff's Office confirmed they detained one white male for questioning at LSP headquarters. He was reportedly taken into custody at gunpoint. No charges have been filed yet.

EFSO and Louisiana State Police were staged in front of a home off of Hwy. 959 in Clinton. Deputies were heard yelling "search warrant" as they rolled into the driveway.

ACTIVE: If you listen closely you’ll hear @EBRSheriff deputies yelling repeatedly “search warrant” in the distance off Hwy. 959. @WAFB pic.twitter.com/0PZ7Ryj7xi — Scottie Hunter WAFB (@ScottieWAFB) October 11, 2017

A white car that was involved in a high-speed chase earlier this morning was towed to the LSP Crime Lab that could be connected to the shootings.

The white car picked up today in East Feliciana was just dropped off at the @LAStatePolice Crime Lab @WAFB pic.twitter.com/nQ7R1WaCwX — Graham Ulkins (@GrahamWAFB) October 11, 2017

East Feliciana Parish is working with East Baton Rouge Parish and State Police.

