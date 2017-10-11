Task force pursuing lead in East Feliciana shootings; 1 detained for questioning

Happening now, a recently formed task force in East Feliciana Parish is pursuing a lead and questioning individuals in connection to the recent shootings in that area, according to officials.

Officials say they are following a lead that developed this morning.

EFSO and Louisiana State Police were staged in front of a home off of Hwy. 959 in Clinton.

A car has been towed that could be connected to the shootings, and one person was detained and brought in for questioning.

East Feliciana Parish is working with East Baton Rouge Parish and State Police.

Not much information has been released at this time. We have a crew en route and will have more information on WAFB.

