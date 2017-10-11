Suspect arrested, charged in string of recent shootings that killed 3 and injured 1

After questioning the man they believed to be responsible for the four recent drive-by shootings in East Feliciana Parish, officials have arrested and charged 36-year-old Ryan Sharpe on charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.More >>
After questioning the man they believed to be responsible for the four recent drive-by shootings in East Feliciana Parish, officials have arrested and charged 36-year-old Ryan Sharpe on charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.More >>
Many of you spent the better part of today under nearly cloudless skies and the humidity was down just a tad around Baton Rouge too.More >>
Many of you spent the better part of today under nearly cloudless skies and the humidity was down just a tad around Baton Rouge too.More >>
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the death of an 8-month-old baby boy after being left in a car for a long period of time.More >>
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the death of an 8-month-old baby boy after being left in a car for a long period of time.More >>
The death of Phi Delta Theta fraternity pledge, 18-year-old Maxwell Gruver, is hanging over the heads of students at LSU.More >>
The death of Phi Delta Theta fraternity pledge, 18-year-old Maxwell Gruver, is hanging over the heads of students at LSU.More >>
Two-shot is William Daniel and Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa The new man heading up Ascension Parish’s road and water projects is a familiar face.More >>
Two-shot is William Daniel and Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa The new man heading up Ascension Parish’s road and water projects is a familiar face.More >>
Quinton Tellis' murder trial continued Wednesday after getting off to a shocking start as graphic details of the case were shared publicly for the first time.More >>
Quinton Tellis' murder trial continued Wednesday after getting off to a shocking start as graphic details of the case were shared publicly for the first time.More >>
After questioning the man they believed to be responsible for the four recent drive-by shootings in East Feliciana Parish, officials have arrested and charged 36-year-old Ryan Sharpe on charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.More >>
After questioning the man they believed to be responsible for the four recent drive-by shootings in East Feliciana Parish, officials have arrested and charged 36-year-old Ryan Sharpe on charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.More >>