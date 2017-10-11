Suspect arrested, charged in string of recent shootings

After questioning the man they believed to be responsible for the four recent drive-by shootings in East Feliciana and East Baton Rouge Parishes, officials have arrested and charged 36-year-old Ryan Sharpe on charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

A recently formed task force in East Feliciana began pursuing leads early Wednesday afternoon after being involved in a high-speed chase spanning multiple parishes with a white car matching the description from witnesses of the shootings.

Sharpe, the driver of the car, was said to be armed at the time of his apprehension, and was detained at gunpoint and brought to the Louisiana State Police Violent Crimes Unit for questioning. His car was towed to the LSP Crime Lab for processing.

The white car picked up today in East Feliciana was just dropped off at the @LAStatePolice Crime Lab @WAFB pic.twitter.com/nQ7R1WaCwX — Graham Ulkins (@GrahamWAFB) October 11, 2017

Members of the task force staged themselves in front of Sharpe’s home, located off of Hwy. 959 in Clinton, to issue a search warrant.

ACTIVE: If you listen closely you’ll hear @EBRSheriff deputies yelling repeatedly “search warrant” in the distance off Hwy. 959. @WAFB pic.twitter.com/0PZ7Ryj7xi — Scottie Hunter WAFB (@ScottieWAFB) October 11, 2017

During a press conference Wednesday night outside of the Violent Crimes Unit, East Feliciana Parish Sheriff Jeff Travis said Sharpe confessed to the crimes, but the Sheriff would not elaborate on a possible motive.

Officials said the LSP Crime Lab will continue to process evidence linked to this case, but that substantial physical evidence has already been compiled.

Sharpe was formally charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder and will be booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

