1 person being questioned in four possibly connected shootings

EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA (WAFB) -

Happening now, a recently formed task force in East Feliciana Parish is pursuing a lead and questioning individuals in connection to the recent shootings in that area, according to officials.

Officials say they are following a lead that developed this morning. The East Feliciana Sheriff's Office confirmed they detained one white male for questioning at LSP headquarters. He was reportedly taken into custody at gunpoint. No charges have been filed yet.

EFSO and Louisiana State Police were staged in front of a home off of Hwy. 959 in Clinton. Deputies were heard yelling "search warrant" as they rolled into the driveway.

A white car that was involved in a high-speed chase earlier this morning was towed to the LSP Crime Lab that could be connected to the shootings.

East Feliciana Parish is working with East Baton Rouge Parish and State Police.

Not much information has been released at this time. We have a crew on the scene and will have more information on 9News at 6 and 10.

