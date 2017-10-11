FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Front bringing less humidity, but not any cooler

After questioning the man they believed to be responsible for the four recent drive-by shootings in East Feliciana Parish, officials have arrested and charged 36-year-old Ryan Sharpe on charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.More >>
Many of you spent the better part of today under nearly cloudless skies and the humidity was down just a tad around Baton Rouge too.More >>
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the death of an 8-month-old baby boy after being left in a car for a long period of time.More >>
The death of Phi Delta Theta fraternity pledge, 18-year-old Maxwell Gruver, is hanging over the heads of students at LSU.More >>
Two-shot is William Daniel and Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa The new man heading up Ascension Parish’s road and water projects is a familiar face.More >>
Quinton Tellis' murder trial continued Wednesday after getting off to a shocking start as graphic details of the case were shared publicly for the first time.More >>
Police and the Division of Child and Family Services are investigating the incident.More >>
A tradition went wrong when a firefighter brought a watermelon as a gift to his new station. He was fired because some black colleagues were offended, but other African-American firefighters stuck up for him.More >>
The revised timeline raises questions about whether better communication could have allowed officers to respond more quickly and take out the gunman before the attack.More >>
Recent court filings detail the last moments of Maxwell Gruver’s life and expose the secret hazing rituals that caused his death at an LSU fraternity house on Sept. 13. LSU Police Department arrest warrants indicates detectives interviewed the Phi Delta Theta active members and learned that the actives summoned their pledges to the fraternity house for “Bible Study” at about 10 p.m. on Sept. 13. “Bible Study” is the term the actives used to descri...More >>
After questioning the man they believed to be responsible for the four recent drive-by shootings in East Feliciana Parish, officials have arrested and charged 36-year-old Ryan Sharpe on charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.More >>
LSU confirmed that 10 people have been charged in connection to the hazing incident, and eight of them are LSU students. Gott and Forde are not currently enrolled.More >>
Christopher McNabb, the father of 15 day-old Caliyah McNabb, who was found dead in a wooded area near her home on Sunday, has been charged with murder in the case.More >>
The Alabama and Calhoun County Health Departments want to hear from anyone who ordered food from Marco's Pizza near Anniston, between September 26 and October 2. This comes after a driver who works at the store was diagnosed with hepatitis A.More >>
Luxury handbag and accessories maker Coach shakes it up, changes its name to Tapestry.More >>
