Canoe, kayak boat launch now open at BREC's Highland Road Park

BREC hosted a ribbon cutting and grand opening of the new canoe/kayak boat launch at Highland Road Park on October 15. The event featured a day of outdoor and boating activities including a canoe tour of Bayou Fountain for the kids.

The new boat launch allows paddlers to launch their own kayak or canoe into Bayou Fountain, which connects to Bayou Manchac. The project was made possible by the organization Paddle BR, whose members cleared the waterway of debris and trash, and BREC who paid $30,000 to install the boat launch.

Cheryl Michelet, BREC’s Director of Communications, says this the first of several boat launches that BREC hopes to construct around the parish to connect waterways. The boat launches will allow people to go in at one park and come out at another or take breaks along the way back to their original launch point.

The boat launch is located behind the baseball fields at Highland Road Park at 14024 Highland Road in Baton Rouge.

For more information, contact mdugas@brec.org or (225) 272-9200 Ext. 446.

