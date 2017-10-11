BREC hosting outdoor, boating activities during grand opening of Highland Road Park Boat Launch

Happening now, a recently formed task force in East Feliciana Parish is pursuing a lead and questioning individuals in connection to the recent shootings in East Feliciana Parish, according to officials.More >>
BREC will be hosting a day of outdoor and boating activities at the grand opening of its Highland Road Park Boat Launch on Sunday, October 15 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.More >>
EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome will name Darryl Gissel as her new Chief Administrative Officer tomorrow, according to sources.More >>
A list of bike safety tips provided by Bike Baton Rouge.More >>
There was possibly a nearly two-hour delay between the time fraternity members noticed LSU student Maxwell Gruver with a weak pulse and the time he was brought to a hospital, the WAFB 9NEWS Investigators have learned.More >>
Police and the Division of Child and Family Services are investigating the incident.More >>
A tradition went wrong when a firefighter brought a watermelon as a gift to his new station. He was fired because some black colleagues were offended, but other African-American firefighters stuck up for him.More >>
The revised timeline raises questions about whether better communication could have allowed officers to respond more quickly and take out the gunman before the attack.More >>
Quinton Tellis' murder trial began with graphic testimony on Tuesday.More >>
Christopher McNabb, 27, was charged on Wednesday with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of Caliyah McNabb, according to media reports.More >>
Recent court filings detail the last moments of Maxwell Gruver’s life and expose the secret hazing rituals that caused his death at an LSU fraternity house on Sept. 13. LSU Police Department arrest warrants indicates detectives interviewed the Phi Delta Theta active members and learned that the actives summoned their pledges to the fraternity house for “Bible Study” at about 10 p.m. on Sept. 13. “Bible Study” is the term the actives used to descri...More >>
In historic change, Boy Scouts plan to welcome girls into some programs.More >>
The venison sandwiches will be sold in limited quantities in all 3,300 Arby's stores nationwide and are expected to sell out quickly.More >>
We're nearing the one year mark of the Donald Trump presidency and his approval ratings have changed quite considerably from November of 2016. Take a look at his approval rating by state!More >>
The man accused of shooting and killing a Texas Tech Police Officer on the evening of Monday, October 9, 2017 has been charged with capital murder of a peace officer and is being held on a $5 million bond at the Lubbock County Detention Center. The officer has been identified as Floyd East, Jr.More >>
