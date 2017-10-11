BREC hosting outdoor, boating activities during grand opening of Highland Road Park Boat Launch

BREC will be hosting a day of outdoor and boating activities at the grand opening of its Highland Road Park Boat Launch on Sunday, October 15 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The event will feature a ribbon cutting, demonstration of the boat launch, as well as tours of the waterway and the wooded areas of Highland Road Park.

The new boat launch will allow paddlers to launch their own kayak or canoe into Bayou Fountain. Attendees to Sunday’s event are encouraged to bring their own boats as a limited number will be available.

Cheryl, BREC’s Director of Communications, says this the first of several boat launches that BREC hopes to construct around the parish to connect waterways. The boat launches will allow people to go in at one park and come out at another or take breaks along the way back to their original launch point.

The boat launch is located behind the baseball fields at Highland Road Park at 14024 Highland Road in Baton Rouge. The event is also being sponsored by Outdoor Adventures, BREC Conservation, and Paddle BR.

For more information, contact mdugas@brec.org or (225) 272-9200 Ext. 446.

