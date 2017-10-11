BRCC hosting 300 local high students Thursday for inaugural Imagine What You Can Do day

Baton Rouge Community College will host 300 high school juniors and seniors from East Baton Rouge at its Mid-City campus Thursday, October 12 during the inaugural Imagine What You Can Do at BRCC Day. Organizers say the purpose of the event is to encourage local high school students to start thinking about their college careers.

Students from Scotlandville, Glen Oaks, Woodlawn and East Baton Rouge Virtual high schools are expected to attend the event which will focus on science, technology, engineering and math programs, as well as, nursing and allied health studies. Students will also receive a campus tour and information about transfer degree programs, financial aid, and admissions.

The event will begin at 9:45 a.m. when the students will be greeted by BRCC Chancellor Dr. Larissa Littleton-Steib. The community college’s chancellor issued a statement saying:

"We look forward to greeting the visiting students and telling them about the great programs and student life at BRCC. While BRCC offers more than 70 degrees, certificates and training options, along with transfer credits in many fields of study, we chose to focus on STEM and Nursing and Allied Health because of the rapid growth and industry demand. We are happy to partner with East Baton Rouge Schools to present this in-depth tour of our Mid City campus."

Lunch will be served to students at noon before the students will board buses to go back to their high schools. BRCC’s Enrollment Services Department hosts campus tours year-round for individuals and large groups throughout BRCC's eight locations.

