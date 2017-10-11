Officials lift boil water advisory for parts of LA 386 in Iberville Parish

The boil advisory that was issued for people living along LA 386 in Iberville Parish has been lifted.

The Iberville Parish Utility Department reported water testing showed no contamination. Officials said the water is safe to drink.

North Iberville Water System customers located on LA 386 from LA 77 to the end of Bayou Blue Road, including Lake, Alligator, and Tom Road were affected.

Parish President J. Mitchell Ourso, Jr. recommended that people disinfect their water before consuming it, making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of food.

