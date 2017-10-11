Boil water advisory issued for parts of Hwy. 386 in Iberville Parish

A boil advisory has been issued for people living along Hwy. 386 in Iberville Parish.

North Iberville Water System customers located on Hwy. 386 from Hwy. 77 to the end of Bayou Blue Road including Lake, Alligator, and Tom Road are affected.

Parish President J. Mitchell Ourso, Jr. recommends that people disinfect their water before consuming it, making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of food.

The boil advisory will be lifted upon notification from the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals that test samples indicate the water supply is safe.

