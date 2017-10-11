Former Saints, NFL star Tracy Porter arrested on drug, domestic battery charges

Former New Orleans Saints player and Tracy Porter, 31, was arrested by Baton Rouge police Tuesday night for a domestic incident that happened on October 5, WAFB has learned.

Sgt. Don Coppola said Porter, a Port Allen native, was arrested around 10:15 p.m. at a truck driving school on N. Flannery Road.

In the October 5 incident, the victim alleged that she visited Porter to get her keys back from him when the two became involved in a verbal argument. Police say the argument became physical and Porter allegedly grabbed the victim by the arm and then the throat. Investigators say Porter and the victim had a relationship for the past two years.

During his arrest, Porter advised officers that he did grab the victim during the incident but in self-defense, according to Coppola. Porter was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana, distribution of schedule II drugs, and battery of dating partner. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Porter played football at Port Allen High School before playing for Indiana University. He was drafted by the New Orleans Saints in 2008, where he played Cornerback for four seasons. Porter most notably returned an interception for a touchdown to clinch the Saints' victory in Super Bowl XLIV. He also played for the Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders, Washington Redskins, and Chicago Bears before leaving the NFL.

