SEC: Standings and Weekend Matchups

LSU is currently a game and a half behind Alabama and Auburn in the SEC West standings, but the Tigers have a chance to make a move this weekend against the other Tigers.
LSU hosts Auburn in the SEC Game of the Week. A win by LSU puts them right back in the SEC hunt, a loss would just about take the Tigers out of the conference chase.
Auburn comes to Baton Rouge with a 5-1 overall record and are 3-0 in conference play,
Other big games this weekend: Texas A&M at Florida and Arkansas at Alabama.
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 14 SEC SCHEDULE
BYU (1-5) at Mississippi State (3-2, 1-2 SEC)
11 a.m. • SEC Network
Starkville, MS • Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field
South Carolina (4-2, 2-2 SEC) at Tennessee (3-2, 0-2 SEC)
11 a.m. • ESPN
Knoxville, TN • Neyland Stadium
Auburn (5-1, 3-0 SEC) at LSU (4-2, 1-1 SEC)
2:30 p.m. • CBS
Baton Rouge, LA • Tiger Stadium
Vanderbilt (3-3, 0-3 SEC) at Ole Miss (2-3, 0-2 SEC)
3:30 p.m. • SEC Network
Oxford, MS • Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
Texas A&M (4-2, 2-1 SEC) at Florida (3-2, 3-1 SEC)
6 p.m. • ESPN2
Gainesville, FL • Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
Arkansas (2-3, 0-2 SEC) at Alabama (6-0, 3-0 SEC)
6:15 p.m. • ESPN
Tuscaloosa, AL • Bryant-Denny Stadium
Missouri (1-4, 0-3 SEC) at Georgia (6-0, 3-0 SEC)
6:30 p.m. • SEC Network
Athens, GA • Sanford Stadium
Open: Kentucky (5-1, 2-1 SEC)
SEC STANDINGS:
|SEC WEST
|SEC
|OVERALL
|ALABAMA
|3-0
|6-0
|AUBURN
|3-0
|5-1
|TEXAS A&M
|2-1
|4-2
|LSU
|1-1
|4-2
|MISS. STATE
|1-2
|3-2
|ARKANSAS
|0-2
|2-3
|OLE MISS
|0-2
|2-3
|SEC EAST
|SEC
|OVERALL
|GEORGIA
|3-0
|6-0
|FLORIDA
|3-1
|3-2
|KENTUCKY
|2-1
|5-1
|S. CAROLINA
|2-2
|4-2
|TENNESSEE
|0-2
|3-2
|VANDERBILT
|0-3
|3-3
|MISSOURI
|0-3
|1-4
