SEC: Standings and Weekend Matchups

LSU is currently a game and a half behind Alabama and Auburn in the SEC West standings, but the Tigers have a chance to make a move this weekend against the other Tigers.

LSU hosts Auburn in the SEC Game of the Week. A win by LSU puts them right back in the SEC hunt, a loss would just about take the Tigers out of the conference chase.

Auburn comes to Baton Rouge with a 5-1 overall record and are 3-0 in conference play,

Other big games this weekend: Texas A&M at Florida and Arkansas at Alabama.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 14 SEC SCHEDULE

BYU (1-5) at Mississippi State (3-2, 1-2 SEC)

11 a.m. • SEC Network

Starkville, MS • Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field

South Carolina (4-2, 2-2 SEC) at Tennessee (3-2, 0-2 SEC)

11 a.m. • ESPN

Knoxville, TN • Neyland Stadium

Auburn (5-1, 3-0 SEC) at LSU (4-2, 1-1 SEC)

2:30 p.m. • CBS

Baton Rouge, LA • Tiger Stadium

Vanderbilt (3-3, 0-3 SEC) at Ole Miss (2-3, 0-2 SEC)

3:30 p.m. • SEC Network

Oxford, MS • Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Texas A&M (4-2, 2-1 SEC) at Florida (3-2, 3-1 SEC)

6 p.m. • ESPN2

Gainesville, FL • Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Arkansas (2-3, 0-2 SEC) at Alabama (6-0, 3-0 SEC)

6:15 p.m. • ESPN

Tuscaloosa, AL • Bryant-Denny Stadium

Missouri (1-4, 0-3 SEC) at Georgia (6-0, 3-0 SEC)

6:30 p.m. • SEC Network

Athens, GA • Sanford Stadium

Open: Kentucky (5-1, 2-1 SEC)

SEC STANDINGS:

SEC WEST SEC OVERALL ALABAMA 3-0 6-0 AUBURN 3-0 5-1 TEXAS A&M 2-1 4-2 LSU 1-1 4-2 MISS. STATE 1-2 3-2 ARKANSAS 0-2 2-3 OLE MISS 0-2 2-3

SEC EAST SEC OVERALL GEORGIA 3-0 6-0 FLORIDA 3-1 3-2 KENTUCKY 2-1 5-1 S. CAROLINA 2-2 4-2 TENNESSEE 0-2 3-2 VANDERBILT 0-3 3-3 MISSOURI 0-3 1-4

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.