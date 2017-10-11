Tangipahoa Parish deputies seeking suspect accused of sexual battery

Authorities in Tangipahoa Parish are asking for the public’s help in locating a man accused of sexual battery.

Dawn Panepinto, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, said Marquanvius Jones, 22, of Hammond, is accused of committing sexual battery during an incident that occurred on August 23 at a home in the Hammond area. After an extensive investigation, deputies now have a warrant for Jones’ arrest.

Panepinto says Jones is welcome to turn himself in at the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with any information about Jones’ whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-554-5245. You can also submit a tip online by visiting www.tangicrimestoppers.com and click on the “P3 Tips” icon or “Submit a Tip.” Citizens who submit a tip to crime stoppers may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

