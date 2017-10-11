CAUGHT: Suspect accused of sexual battery - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

CAUGHT: Suspect accused of sexual battery

Marquanvius Jones (Source: Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office) Marquanvius Jones (Source: Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)
HAMMOND, LA (WAFB) -

A man wanted for sexual battery has been arrested.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office reported Marquanvius Jones, 22, of Hammond, was located Wednesday night and taken into custody.

Jones is accused of committing sexual battery during an incident at a home in the Hammond area on August 23.

After an extensive investigation, a warrant was issued for Jones’ arrest.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly