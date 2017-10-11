LSU Police arrest 10 in connection to death of student during alleged hazing incident

LSU confirms that ten people are being charged in connection to a hazing incident at a fraternity that resulted in the death of a 18-year-old student.

Maxwell Gruver, of Roswell, Georgia, died after an alleged hazing incident at the Phi Delta Theta fraternity sometime on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

The following individuals are being booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Matthew Alexander Naquin, (charges of hazing and negligent homicide) Zachary Castillo, (charge of hazing) Elliott Eaton, (charge of hazing) Patrick Forde, (charge of hazing) Sean Paul Gott, DOB, (charge of hazing) Zachary Hall, (charge of hazing) Ryan Isto, (charge of hazing) Hudson Kirkpatrick, (charge of hazing) Sean Pennison, (charge of hazing) Nicholas Taulli, (charge of hazing)

Eight of the ten are currently enrolled as students at LSU. Gott and Ford are not currently enrolled.

As part of LSU’s review of the culture and environment present on campus, LSU President F. King Alexander formed the President's Task Force on Greek Life. The Task Force will begin the review the overall governance and oversight of Greek organizations.

