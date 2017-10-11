Crime Stoppers offering $20K reward for arrest of rural area drive-by shooter

Headlines for local news, national news, weather, traffic, sports, and entertainment.More >>
Headlines for local news, national news, weather, traffic, sports, and entertainment.More >>
Harb’s Oasis, which has been in business in the Baton Rouge area for more than 35 years, is having a huge retirement sale.More >>
Harb’s Oasis, which has been in business in the Baton Rouge area for more than 35 years, is having a huge retirement sale.More >>
Crime Stoppers is now offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest for a string of fatal shootings.More >>
Crime Stoppers is now offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest for a string of fatal shootings.More >>
The penalties for littering in Louisiana have been toughened in recent years, but two council members want to make the penalty for violators a bit tougher in East Baton Rouge Parish.More >>
The penalties for littering in Louisiana have been toughened in recent years, but two council members want to make the penalty for violators a bit tougher in East Baton Rouge Parish.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Wednesday, October 11.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Wednesday, October 11.More >>
Authorities say a Utah police officer who was caught on video roughly handcuffing a nurse because she refused to allow a blood draw has been fired.More >>
Authorities say a Utah police officer who was caught on video roughly handcuffing a nurse because she refused to allow a blood draw has been fired.More >>
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a letter to teams Tuesday that national anthem protests threaten to "erode the unifying power of our game" and divide players from fans.More >>
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a letter to teams Tuesday that national anthem protests threaten to "erode the unifying power of our game" and divide players from fans.More >>
The 13-year-old faces several charges, including assault and battery with a deadly weapon.More >>
The 13-year-old faces several charges, including assault and battery with a deadly weapon.More >>
Police and the Division of Child and Family Services are investigating the incident.More >>
Police and the Division of Child and Family Services are investigating the incident.More >>
A Kauai surfer says he's lucky to be alive after suffering a shark bite Monday evening.More >>
A Kauai surfer says he's lucky to be alive after suffering a shark bite Monday evening.More >>
A 38-year-old Richland County man has been arrested and charged with the death of a woman whose body was found inside a burned out home early Tuesday morning.More >>
A 38-year-old Richland County man has been arrested and charged with the death of a woman whose body was found inside a burned out home early Tuesday morning.More >>
Police say a 22-year-old Temple University student in town to celebrate her birthday drove her BMW into a Florida police officer and was fatally shot by another officer in Miami Beach.More >>
Police say a 22-year-old Temple University student in town to celebrate her birthday drove her BMW into a Florida police officer and was fatally shot by another officer in Miami Beach.More >>
The trial of Quinton Tellis, the man accused of killing 19-year-old Jessica Chambers in 2014, is set to begin Tuesday.More >>
The trial of Quinton Tellis, the man accused of killing 19-year-old Jessica Chambers in 2014, is set to begin Tuesday.More >>
The man accused of shooting and killing a Texas Tech Police Officer on the evening of Monday, October 9, 2017 has been charged with capital murder of a peace officer and is being held on a $5 million bond at the Lubbock County Detention Center. The officer has been identified as Floyd East, Jr.More >>
The man accused of shooting and killing a Texas Tech Police Officer on the evening of Monday, October 9, 2017 has been charged with capital murder of a peace officer and is being held on a $5 million bond at the Lubbock County Detention Center. The officer has been identified as Floyd East, Jr.More >>