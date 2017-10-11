Crime Stoppers offering $20K reward for arrest of rural area drive-by shooter

Crime Stoppers is now offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest for a string of fatal shootings.

Multiple agencies are working on the case that now spans two parishes and includes four victims. All of the victims were struck during drive-by shootings.

RELATED STORIES: Rural shootings with possible connection

The task force of investigators includes the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office, the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the Louisiana State Police, the FBI, and the US. Marshal's Office.

The four cases include similarities that have caused some to use the word "serial killer," but authorities say they are too early in the investigation to make that kind of determination.

"I think it's a little early right now to say that but what we are doing is looking at all of the cases individually and collectively and as we move through this investigation," said East Feliciana Parish Sheriff Jeff Travis. "I know that they are on edge and we are working day and night, people are working day and night and doing everything we possibly can do to resolve and solve the crimes."

If you know anything that can help investigators solve this case, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.