Amendment to increase litter fines to be introduced at EBR Metro Council meeting

The penalties for littering in Louisiana have been toughened in recent years, but two council members want to make the penalty for violators a bit tougher in East Baton Rouge Parish.

On Wednesday, Oct. 11, Councilman Matt Watson (District 11) and Councilman Lamont Cole (District 7) will introduce an amendment to the city's litter ordinance.

The amendment is to change the penalties for violations.

The current fine is $125. The proposal is to change the fine to $1,000 or community service of no less than ten seven-hour days of collecting and picking up litter and trash on public roads, streets and highways. And that's just for the first violation.

Under the amendment, the second time bumps up to a $3,000 fine or community service of no less than 15 seven-hour days of collecting littler.

And the third time goes from $500 to $5,000 with 20 seven-hour days of work.

