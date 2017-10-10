One dead after crash near Walmart in Gonzales

State Police are currently investigating a crash that claimed the life of one person Tuesday night.

Details were limited, but police say the crash occurred around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday night on Weber City Rd. just east of Hwy. 61 in front of the Walmart Supercenter in Gonzales.

One person died as a result of the accident. The victim’s information has not yet been released. The cause of the wreck is still under investigation.

This investigation is still ongoing.

