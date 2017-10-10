21-year-old dies after 3 vehicle crash in Gonzales

State Police are currently investigating a crash that claimed the life of one person Tuesday night.

Officials say David Day, 21, of Maurepas, died after a three vehicle crash that happened on LA 429 east of US 61 in Ascension Parish. That road is located in front of the Walmart Supercenter in Gonzales.

Investigators learned that Day was driving eastbound when he crossed the center line and hit a vehicle head-on. That caused Day's car to continue moving east, which hit a second vehicle.

The people in the vehicles struck by Day were uninjured.

Day was pronounced dead at the scene.

This investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.