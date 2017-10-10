Police investigating shooting on Frey Street

On a mobile device? Click here to watch live.

Police are investigating a shooting that's left one man injured Tuesday night.

According to BRPD, the shooting occurred around 9 p.m. in the 5500 block of Frey Street near Dougherty Drive.

The victim is male and was said to be alert and awake, but the extent of the injuries are unknown.

We have a crew en route and will have information on 9News at 10.

This investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.