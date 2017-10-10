Three candidates compete for EBR School Board seat

Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Tuesday, October 10.More >>
The future of the East Baton Rouge school system is on the ballot this weekend, with voters getting to decide who will fill one seat on the school board.More >>
It was a real mixed bag today in the Rainfall Department: some of you saw little if any rain today while others recorded an inch or more.More >>
A couple traveling in a vehicle along Liberty Road near Pride reported gunshots being fired at them from a light-colored vehicle, authorities said.More >>
LSU Student Government, Parking and Transportation Services and the LSU Family Association announced in a broadcast email they are partnering for the holiday shuttle program.More >>
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a letter to teams Tuesday that national anthem protests threaten to "erode the unifying power of our game" and divide players from fans.More >>
The head-on crash occurred just a mile from the mother’s home, according to a YouCaring page.More >>
Southwest’s semi-annual, three-day-sale is offering nonrefundable round-trip flights for under $100 on its shortest routes.More >>
The man accused of shooting and killing a Texas Tech Police Officer on the evening of Monday, October 9, 2017 has been charged with capital murder of a peace officer and is being held on a $5 million bond at the Lubbock County Detention Center. The officer has been identified as Floyd East, Jr.More >>
Police say a 22-year-old Temple University student in town to celebrate her birthday drove her BMW into a Florida police officer and was fatally shot by another officer in Miami Beach.More >>
The trial of Quinton Tellis, the man accused of killing 19-year-old Jessica Chambers in 2014, is set to begin Tuesday.More >>
A relentless storm of wildfires in Northern California are ravaging wineries, rural towns, and whole suburban neighborhoods.More >>
Christopher Mirasolo pleaded guilty in 2009 to third-degree criminal sexual conduct against a 12-year-old girl, who is the child's mother. Mirasolo was 18 at the time.More >>
