LSU to shuttle students to airports before Thanksgiving, winter breaks

LSU Student Government, Parking and Transportation Services and the LSU Family Association announced in a broadcast email they are partnering for the holiday shuttle program. The University will shuttle students to Baton Rouge and New Orleans airports before Thanksgiving and Winter breaks.

The Thanksgiving break begins on Wednesday, November 23 and the winter break begins on Friday, December 23.

The program will charge $30 for the Baton Rouge shuttle and $50 for the New Orleans shuttle. Students can be shuttled either the Tuesday or Wednesday before Thanksgiving break, and the Friday, Saturday or Sunday before Winter break begins.

The shuttles will return students to campus the day before classes resume after both breaks.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.