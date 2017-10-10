BREC hosts 4th annual Pumpkin Paddle Parade at University Lakes

Thursday was another lovely fall day, although warmer than it’s been for the week. Unfortunately, that is the end of the good stuff, at least for the short term.More >>
Due to the NFL on CBS, 9News at 10 will go on air late on Thursday, October 26.More >>
Putting pen to paper Thursday, President Donald Trump declared the country’s opioid crisis a "public health emergency." However, the actual impact of the declaration on Louisiana’s opioid fight remains unclear.More >>
A Morgan City man has pleaded guilty to indecent behavior with a juvenile and was sentenced Wednesday.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Thursday, October 26.More >>
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.More >>
On the box, cartoon corn pops are seen in a shopping mall. As the yellow pops shop and play, a lone brown pop, dressed as a janitor, pushes a broom.More >>
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released their findings of sexually transmitted diseases in the United States - and shows that the South isn't protecting itself very well.More >>
The woman faces 18 criminal counts of child neglect.More >>
The overall JFK assassination Collection is made up of 5 million pages of records, with about 88 percent fully available for viewing. About 11 percent have been released in part, leaving 1 percent fully kept from public view.More >>
For the second time this month, a 10-year-old Cleveland boy stole his family's car, leading his mom and the highway patrol on a high speed chase.More >>
Jim Musser was shocked when he got an email from his daughter mid-morning Monday. “Ridiculous. I was flabbergasted. I couldn't believe it,” he said. His 12-year old daughter, who is a seventh grader at Bumpus Middle School, told him a teacher told her she was violating the district's dress code by wearing a dress that was too short.More >>
An Arp Elementary school counselor has been arrested for an improper relationship with a student.More >>
An Alabama cheerleader is putting height into perspective when it comes to SEC athletes.More >>
A California sheriff released new details in the mysterious case of a young mother who was found battered and bruised but alive along a freeway after she was missing for three weeks.More >>
