BREC hosts 4th annual Pumpkin Paddle Parade at University Lakes

BREC hosted its fourth annual Pumpkin Paddle Parade Thursday night at the University Lakes. The event was held to get residents into the Halloween spirit and collect donations for the Baton Rouge Food Bank. Participants decorated their canoes, kayaks, and paddle boards with lights and spooky decorations around dusk before paddling out in the lakes around dark.

Participants are encouraged to dress in a Halloween costume. Prizes will be awarded for the best-decorated boats in various divisions. Participants can bring their own vessel or rent one from the LSU URec or Outdoor Adventure.

The event was put on by BREC and Paddle BR. SUBARU, Varsity Sports, Muddy Water Paddle Company and The Backpacker co-sponsored the event.

